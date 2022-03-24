Dale Farm calls on creative young minds to create their very own superhero adventure

Primary schools can download and create their very own comic strip story featuring Dale Farm’s new superhero, Supercow.

A true hero with nutritious superpowers, fuelled by the dairy goodness of delicious Dale Farm milk.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our competition is tapping into the imagination of little superheroes across Northern Ireland to create Supercow’s very first adventure.” explains Claire Hale, Dale Farm.

Pete Snodden helps Dale Farm launch the Supercow competition

“We supply our SuperMilk to schools across Northern Ireland every day, helping bodies as they grow, play, learn and live.

“Our Supercow is featured on each carton of our SuperMilk therefore we wanted to give children the chance to bring her to life and create her first superhero adventure.

“We hope to not only get kids’ creativity flowing, but also provide teachers, parents and carers with resources through our online resource portal which will help them teach the next generation about the natural goodness of milk and the journey it goes on from farm to fridge.

“One winning school will be paid a special visit by Cool FM’s very own superhero and dad of primary school daughters Pete Snodden, who alongside Supercow herself, will be presenting a framed copy of the winning comic strip. The winner’s class will also have the chance to win a ‘class’ day out at Streamvale Open Farm.

“Dale Farm’s all new milking parlour at Streamvale Open Farm in Belfast, is the perfect place to learn all about the goodness of milk and dairy, in a real farm setting. The recently unveiled Milking Parlour is where our winning class will find out about the super powers of milk and can even have a go at milking!

“We can’t wait to see what adventures our Supercow gets up to,” Claire Hale said.