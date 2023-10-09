Dalriada Hospital initiative leads to UK award for Northern Trust Dietetic Team
The annual awards celebrate excellence in clinical, medical and health nutrition, showcasing individuals, groups and organisations who have made a positive contribution and significant difference to the nutrition profession.
The team was nominated for the accolade in recognition of their innovative approach to implementing positive nutritional interventions at Dalriada Hospital in Ballycastle which included the delivery of ‘nutrition for recovery’ training for staff, and the development of educational resources for patients.
DietitianDebbie McGugan and Dietetic Assistance Practitioner, Pamela McMullan, attended the prestigious event in London on September 28 where they were presented with their prize.
Speaking after receiving the news of their success, they said: “We were delighted to be nominated by our nursing colleague, Sister Bridget O’Neill at Dalriada for this UK title, and we are very honoured to have won.
“This award is recognition for the wider team who work collaboratively with us at Dalriada, and we want to thank our patients, as well as our nursing, catering, dysphagia support and domestic services colleagues for their enduring support, as well as the Trust’s Quality Improvement team.
“We are very pleased to have won, and our success will strengthen our efforts to ensure older people at risk of malnutrition, age-related loss of strength, and frailty have access to timely dietary interventions and are enabled to self-assess, monitor and manage their conditions to ensure they stay as well as possible.”