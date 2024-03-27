DARKNESS INTO LIGHT 2024 RETURNS WITH LIFESAVING CAMPAIGN TO RAISE FUNDS FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Darkness Into Light, Pieta’s annual fundraising event which raises vital funds for local mental health partner charities, is back. Proudly supported by Electric Ireland, this year’s event will take place as the sun rises on Saturday, 11th May and will see thousands of participants take part in the 15 official walks across Northern Ireland.

At last night’s launch in Belfast City Centre [Tuesday, 26 March], Pieta and Electric Ireland were joined by representatives from 12 local mental health charities and Darkness Into Light 2024 ambassador Caroline McKenna, to invite people across Northern Ireland to sign up and take part in this year’s fundraising event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at the launch, DIL 2024 ambassador and founder of Sunrise Social Caroline McKenna, said, “I am honoured to be an ambassador for Darkness Into Light. It is an event I have supported for many years and I am honoured to have come on board this year in a more official capacity. Darkness Into Light is a truly special event. Beginning in darkness and continuing through to dawn, the 5km walk symbolises the journey from despair to hope. It is an opportunity for communities to come together, foster the sense of hope and raise crucial funds to support people in the community who need it most. So please, sign up and join us for the most important sunrise of the year and see the difference your support makes to local communities across Northern Ireland.”

Darkness Into Light is back.

In the past decade, Darkness Into Light has raised over £1 million for Northern Ireland partner charities and Pieta to help with issues of suicide, self-harm, and mental health.

This year, people in every county in Northern Ireland are encouraged to sign up to participate in one of 15 organised walks, or to take part in their own way, and in doing so support the charities in their local area that are providing vital services to those in need.

Stephanie Manahan, CEO, Pieta, said, “Darkness Into Light is not just an event; it is a beacon of hope, guiding us towards a future where every individual feels supported and valued. Together, with Electric Ireland's support and the collective efforts of our participants, volunteer committees and communities across the Island of Ireland, we can continue to shine a light on the importance of mental wellbeing and provide support to those in crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bill Coyle, NI Residential Manager, Electric Ireland, commented, “Electric Ireland is very proud of our ongoing support for Pieta and Darkness Into Light over the last twelve years of our partnership. Each year, we work with Pieta to create marketing and fundraising campaigns to promote awareness of this incredible event and encourage as many people as possible to participate and support. The power of Darkness Into Light is in its ability to bring hope and consolation to communities across the country and to raise much needed funds for the vital services provided by Pieta and partner charities in Northern Ireland. This movement reflects our values as an organisation and our determination to make the world brighter for our customers, staff and the communities we serve.”

Caption Image 2: Darkness Into Light is back: (l-r): Stephanie Manahan, CEO, Pieta is joined by Dark

The 12 partner charities across Northern Ireland provide easily accessible, free of charge services, which are available online, by phone or in person. Darkness Into Light plays a crucial role in enabling Pieta’s partner charities in Northern Ireland to uphold their commitment to providing suicide prevention, intervention, and bereavement support services to individuals of all ages throughout Northern Ireland, ensuring that help is always within reach when it's needed most.

Sign up today at www.darknessintolight.com