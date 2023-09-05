Register
Crowds lined the route of the parade through Ballymena town centre on Saturday.Crowds lined the route of the parade through Ballymena town centre on Saturday.
Crowds lined the route of the parade through Ballymena town centre on Saturday.

12 photos from The Royal Irish Regiment’s Laying up of Colours parade in Ballymena

The Royal Irish Regiment’s strong links with Ballymena were marked with a parade and ceremony on Saturday.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:27 BST

Spectators lined the route as 300 current service personnel, veterans and cadets made their way through the town, where the regiment has an association going back more than 60 years, prior to the closure of St Patrick’s Barracks.

The formal Laying up of old Colours from the 1st Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment was at St Patrick’s Church. The Band of The Royal Irish Regiment, the Bugles, Pipes and Drums of both battalions, Campbell College Pipes and Drums and the Regimental Mascot were on parade, which also featured the old and new Colours of the regiment’s 1st Battalion, currently stationed in Shropshire.

Guards were formed from the 1st and 2nd Battalions, the regimental associations and affiliated cadet battalions and detachments. The programme also included free children’s entertainment.

His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Mr David McCorkell taking the salute at the parade in Ballymena.

1. Ceremonial Showpiece

His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Mr David McCorkell taking the salute at the parade in Ballymena. Photo: PAUL FAITH

The Band of The Royal Irish Regiment, the Bugles, Pipes and Drums of both battalions and Campbell College Pipes and Drums featured in the special event.

2. Ceremonial Showpiece

The Band of The Royal Irish Regiment, the Bugles, Pipes and Drums of both battalions and Campbell College Pipes and Drums featured in the special event. Photo: PAUL FAITH

The parade included 300 current service personnel, veterans and cadets.

3. Ceremonial Showpiece

The parade included 300 current service personnel, veterans and cadets. Photo: PAUL FAITH

The event marked the formal Laying up of old Colours from the 1st Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment

4. Ceremonial Showpiece

The event marked the formal Laying up of old Colours from the 1st Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment Photo: PAUL FAITH

