12 photos from The Royal Irish Regiment’s Laying up of Colours parade in Ballymena

Spectators lined the route as 300 current service personnel, veterans and cadets made their way through the town, where the regiment has an association going back more than 60 years, prior to the closure of St Patrick’s Barracks.

The formal Laying up of old Colours from the 1st Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment was at St Patrick’s Church. The Band of The Royal Irish Regiment, the Bugles, Pipes and Drums of both battalions, Campbell College Pipes and Drums and the Regimental Mascot were on parade, which also featured the old and new Colours of the regiment’s 1st Battalion, currently stationed in Shropshire.