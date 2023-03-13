Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has confirmed the port town will host the event on Saturday, June 17 with “exciting details” of the programme to follow.
The council holds an annual flag-hoisting ceremony to mark Armed Forces Day as an opportunity to say “thank you” to troops, families, veterans and cadets. The flag flies for one week leading up to national event on main council buildings in the borough.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Carrickfergus led the regional celebrations in 2021. Gun salutes were carried out at Carrickfergus Castle by 206 (Ulster) Battery Royal Artillery, while the RLC Silver Stars Army Parachute Display Team carried out a jump with the castle as a backdrop.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The event also saw a ‘fly past’ by the Royal Air Force’s iconic Red Arrows, to the delight of many spectators below.