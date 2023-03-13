Larne will be the focal point of Armed Forces Day celebrations in Mid and East Antrim this summer.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has confirmed the port town will host the event on Saturday, June 17 with “exciting details” of the programme to follow.

The council holds an annual flag-hoisting ceremony to mark Armed Forces Day as an opportunity to say “thank you” to troops, families, veterans and cadets. The flag flies for one week leading up to national event on main council buildings in the borough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carrickfergus led the regional celebrations in 2021. Gun salutes were carried out at Carrickfergus Castle by 206 (Ulster) Battery Royal Artillery, while the RLC Silver Stars Army Parachute Display Team carried out a jump with the castle as a backdrop.

The Red Arrows fly over Carrickfergus Castle in 2021. Picture by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Advertisement

Advertisement