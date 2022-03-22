Royal Irish Reservists celebrate St Patrick’s Day at Thiepval Barracks

On Saturday, March 12, 2022, they celebrated the patron saint’s day with a parade in front of over 250 spectators at Thiepval Barracks, Lisburn.

The parade inspecting officer was Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell, and despite the chilly conditions, was watched by an enthusiastic audience made up of friends and family.

The soldiers marched in their best dress uniforms, complete with medals, and were accompanied by the Regimental Band, Bugles, Pipes and Drums.

Also on parade was regimental mascot Brain Boru X, a blonde Irish Wolfhound.

Lieutenant Colonel Simon Baxter, commanding officer of 2 R Irish, said the parade was of huge prominence to the battalion.

He said: “Once the parade is over it is very much a family day and an opportunity for us all to get together and enjoy some craic.

“We are a regiment that prides itself on our strong family links, with generations of the same family choosing to serve with the Royal Irish Regiment; much of that service reaching back several generations into our antecedent regiments.”

Officer Commanding Number 1 Guard, Major Glenn Thomas commented: “The parade reminds us of the strong Irish culture and heritage that is woven into our very fabric. This long-standing tradition of wearing a ‘sprig of shamrock’ marks the strong links between the gallantry of the Irish soldier and the recognition of Queen Victoria, and successive Royal families, dating back to the battle of Colenso, during the Boer War, in 1900.”

Addressing all those present the Lord Lieutenant said: “When I look around at those on parade today, and see the impressive, varied collection of medals, it highlights and strengthens the professionalism, dedication, and indeed service, of both individuals and the Battalion as a whole.”

The St Patrick’s Day parade has been a tradition since 14th March 1900, when Queen Victoria issued the following statement: “Her Majesty the Queen is pleased to order that in future, upon Saint Patrick’s Day, all ranks her Irish Regiment shall wear, as a distinction, a sprig of shamrock in their head dress, to commemorate the gallantry of her Irish soldiers during the recent battles in South Africa.”

