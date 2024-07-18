Derry / Londonderry: PSNI arrest man after the body of a pensioner is found
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 80s in Derry / Londonderry.
The man’s body was discovered on Wednesday afternoon, July 17, in a house in the Culmore Road area of the city.
A man, aged in his 50s, has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.
Police said a post mortem examination is expected to be carried out on Friday to determine the cause of death.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.