Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 80s in Derry / Londonderry.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man’s body was discovered on Wednesday afternoon, July 17, in a house in the Culmore Road area of the city.

A man, aged in his 50s, has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

Police said a post mortem examination is expected to be carried out on Friday to determine the cause of death.