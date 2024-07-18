Derry / Londonderry: PSNI arrest man after the body of a pensioner is found

By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Jul 2024, 08:27 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 14:36 BST
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 80s in Derry / Londonderry.

The man’s body was discovered on Wednesday afternoon, July 17, in a house in the Culmore Road area of the city.

A man, aged in his 50s, has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

Police said a post mortem examination is expected to be carried out on Friday to determine the cause of death.

