Do you have it to be a Mastermind?

Hat Trick/Hindsight Productions are currently casting contestants for the next series of the BBC Two quiz show – Mastermind

The quiz show will be celebrating its 50th year in production this year.

Do you have what it takes to sit in the famous black chair?

Know enough about your specialist subject to be forensically tested?

How’s your general knowledge? Are you a pub quiz whizz?

What type of people are is the show looking for?

Entry is open to UK residents (including Channel Islands & the Isle of Man) who are aged 18 or over.

You do need some general knowledge, but we’re really interested in your three specialist subjects – the wider the range the better.

As well as regular quizzers, the show producers are also want to encourage people who might not usually apply for a quiz shows to get involved.

Mastermind are looking to cast a diverse range of people. Hat Trick/Hindsight are committed to making programmes as inclusive as possible. They are particularly interested in receiving applications from under-represented groups.

How to apply:

It’s really easy to apply, for an application form email: [email protected] or follow the link to apply: https://bit.ly/mastermindapplicationsHow do you get on the show?

After you have submitted your application, one of the casting team may get in touch to organise a Zoom audition with you. Show producers will do a short general knowledge quiz and learn more about why you’ve chosen your specialist subjects.

The audition will only take 15-20 minutes and is very relaxed and really good fun.

Auditions are currently underway, with the heats filming in Belfast this summer (adhering to government guidance).

Applications close on Monday 9th May 2022 at midnight.