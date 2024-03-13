Dobbies’ Antrim and Lisburn stores invite nominations for national community initiative

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dobbies, the UK’s leading garden centre, today launches Dobbies Community Gardens, to offer support for community and charity groups in Antrim and Lisburn to help transform, restore or start their indoor or outdoor green spaces.

Committed to bringing a smile to its local communities, Dobbies is inviting anyonewho has a community space that needs gardening knowledge and inspiration – indoors or outdoors – to get in touch, with applications now open.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dobbies’ colleagues are passionate about gardens and plants, championing garden living all year round to create experiences that bring people and communities together. The Antrim and Lisburn stores will select a project to support from the nominations that are made. The winning groups will receive products, tools and plants to help bring their community space to life during a personal-shopper session with a dedicated Dobbies’ colleague. In addition to this, there will be volunteer hours allocated to help bring the project to fruition.

All types of community groups can apply for support through Dobbies Community Gardens

Successful applicants will receive support over the year to keep their indoor or outdoor space blooming.

Nick Anderson, Dobbies’ Operations Director, is looking forward to hearing from groups across the country. He said: “There are so many brilliant community groups near our Antrim and Lisburn stores – from schools and nurseries, to In Bloom Groups and charities, and even local sports teams. Our store colleagues are ready to take on a fresh challenge for this year and we want to hear from groups in Antrim and Lisburn who would benefit from our support.

“If anyone knows of a community group that has a garden living project in need of our help, please encourage them to enter.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Applications are now open and taking part couldn’t be easier. Those entering must be located within 20 miles of Dobbies’ Antrim or Lisburn store. For more information about how to get involved in Dobbies Community Gardens, visit Dobbies Community Gardens