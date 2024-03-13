Dog’s trust plays a vital role in Northern Ireland: Dodds
Commenting after the visit, Diane Dodds said: “I was delighted last week to accept an invitation from the Dog’s Trust to witness first hand the valuable work which they do in Northern Ireland.
The site in Ballymena is very impressive, with purpose built kennels, training rooms and outdoor exercise areas. Additional kennel space is currently being developed which will further assist the Trust’s work going forward. This demonstrates the organisation’s long term commitment to Northern Ireland into the future.
Unfortunately in recent years there has been an increase in dogs needing the assistance of the Dog’s Trust due to a range of issues including the cost of living crisis and the fall out of covid.
I would encourage anyone who is thinking of getting a dog to think twice, consider getting advice and even some training from the Dog’s Trust. A dog is a massive commitment and it is a decision which must not be rushed. However if you do think a dog is for you, the Dog’s Trust should be considered, with beautiful dogs waiting to be re-homed.
It was also an important visit because I wanted to explore in some detail the Trust’s policy view on the implementation of Lucy’s Law and new laws regarding the XL Bully Breed. Two important issues for Northern Ireland going forward and I will use this insight to aid my decisions.
I would like to publicly thank the Dog’s Trust for all they do for “man’s best friend” and especially those volunteers who give freely of their time.”