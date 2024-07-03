Donaghcloney road closed following traffic collision
The Moygannon Road in Donaghcloney is currently closed following a traffic collision.
Police issued a warning to motorists at 6.45pm that the road is closed at the junction with Banbridge Road.
Motorists are asked to find an alternative route for their journey.
