Donaghcloney road closed following traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 18:54 BST
The Moygannon Road in Donaghcloney is currently closed following a traffic collision.

Police issued a warning to motorists at 6.45pm that the road is closed at the junction with Banbridge Road.

Motorists are asked to find an alternative route for their journey.

