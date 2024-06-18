Donaghey PS delighted with their charity bun and cake sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils from P5/6 at Donaghey Primary School put out all the stops during Thursday 13th June, when they held a charity bun and cake sale, raising money for Dementia UK and AWARE NI.

The P5/6 pupils had been learning about financial capability throughout the year, and they decided to put their money skills to the test, all for a great cause.

The class used their ICT skills to create posters, advertising the sale around school and they worked together and decide their price lists, with some eye-catching deals too.

Each child then made a cake or a selection of buns for Thursday morning, then they set up their classroom and got ready for the other classes to come and pick up some tasty treats.

P5/6 Pupils selling their delicious treats, raising money for Dementia UK and AWARE NI

The children even set up a stall for the other families to donate to the cause in the afternoon, to pick up any remaining treats. The pupils were super at explaining their deals, working out the change and even asking for some kind donations.

The bun and cake sale was a huge success with the children raising £300. The class are ecstatic with their success and are thrilled to be able to donate £150 to each charity.

Their class teacher Mr Ferguson said: “The children were fantastic at creating their posters and prices, working together resulting in a great success for both charities.

"We are just delighted with the total of £300. Thank you to each of the children and their families in creating the delicious treats and a huge thank you to the other children, staff and families who bought a bun or a piece of cake.