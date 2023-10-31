Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre has earned top honours by picking up Regional Club of the Year and a National Club of the Year titles at the Ukactive Awards in Leeds.

The awards, sponsored by STA, saw Professor Greg Whyte OBE and award-winning fitness author and personal trainer Laura Hoggins host the evening in Yorkshire and announce the winners from the 15 categories.

Judges were impressed by the diverse range and exceptional standard of the leisure offering at Ballyearl.

Thanks to recent council investments these include an upgraded fitness suite, a new high-tech group cycle studio, Toptracer golf and wide choice of fitness classes.

Representatives from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, including Ald Lewis Boyle and Cllr Vera McWilliam, celebrating the Regional Club of the Year and a National Club of the Year titles won by Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre at the Ukactive Awards in Leeds. (Pic: Contributed).

The improvements at Ballyearl are part of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s ongoing commitment to providing world-class facilities across the borough’s leisure centres.

A spokesperson for the local authority explained: “Ballyearl’s success creates a remarkable streak for the council’s leisure team with an ‘APSE Best Service Team for Sports and Leisure’ accolade announced last month and Valley Leisure Centre’s Regional Centre of the Year win at the Ukactive awards last year.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper, commended the council’s dedicated staff for consistently delivering the best possible service for residents.

Cllr Cooper said: “This well-deserved win is a tribute to a highly-professional team at Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre who work tirelessly to bring a superb leisure offer to every visitor.

“Not just one but two major awards, surpassing competition from leading leisure facilities across the United Kingdom, represents an achievement that is no mere coincidence. It is a result of the strong belief in the positive impact that excellent leisure services can have on the entire community.

“It is therefore no surprise that the council’s ‘MORE’-branded memberships are more popular than ever.”

Huw Edwards, CEO of ukactive, added: “The Ukactive Awards are a real opportunity to come together and celebrate all the great work our sector does day in and day out.

“The finalists this year have showcased some amazing ways that our sector not only unites communities but really furthers the health and wellbeing of our nation.”