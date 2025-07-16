​Down Rally revving up to hit top gear

Down Rally.

The RKings Down Rally hits top gear in the summer weather as Rathfriland Motor Club hosts the final round of the Brown and Brown Northern Ireland Rally Championship and round 5 of the Protyre UK Asphalt Championship on July 19.

Set in the scenic backdrop of County Down it all kicks off with a vibrant Friday night fanzone on July 18, hosted by The Boulevard, Banbridge from 7- 9pm, giving visitors two full hours to explore the display of rally cars, meet the drivers, grab photos, and soak in the atmosphere before the real action starts on Saturday morning.

Over 100 cars from across the province are expected to tackle the county down tarmac in which the drivers will face eight challenging and gruesome stages, including the famous Hamiltons Folly stage.

Amongst the leading contenders is 2023 Down Rally winner Cathan McCourt, partnered with Barry McNulty in the Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2 car. Two-time Down Rally Winner and four-time NI Rally Champion Jonny Greer will be wanting to stamp his authority in his Toyota Yaris 2 as Niall Burns will be calling the notes in the Japanese car.

Additionally, we cannot forget the newly crowned Northern Ireland Rally Champions, Aaron McLaughlin and Darren Curran as they’ll be looking to end their fantastic season on a high in their Volkswagon Polo Rally2 and keep an eye on local home favourites Emma McKinstry and co-driver Ben Teggart (Ford Fiesta Rally 2), John Devlin (Ford Escort MK2) to name but a few of homegrown-based drivers competing.