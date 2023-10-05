Drivers taken to hospital after two vehicle crash in Craigavon
The NI Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene on the Bleary Road between Portadown and Lurgan along with the NI Ambulance Service and the PSNI.
It is understood the drivers are being treated for injuries which are not believed to be live-threatening at this time.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police received a report of a two vehicle collision on Bleary Road, Portadown, shortly after 8.15am.
"Officers attended along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
"The drivers of the vehicles were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage which could assist the investigation, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 292 05/10/23.”