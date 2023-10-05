The drivers of two vehicles involved in a road traffic crash this morning in the Craigavon area have been taken to hospital.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The NI Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene on the Bleary Road between Portadown and Lurgan along with the NI Ambulance Service and the PSNI.

It is understood the drivers are being treated for injuries which are not believed to be live-threatening at this time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police received a report of a two vehicle collision on Bleary Road, Portadown, shortly after 8.15am.

PSNI accident sign

"Officers attended along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"The drivers of the vehicles were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.