Dunadry: motorcyclist taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 09:01 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 15:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Co Antrim on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a report of a crash between a car and a motorbike on the Loughanmore Road, Dunadry, at around 8.20am.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson confirmed a male motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash in Dunadry on Tuesday morning, July 2. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash in Dunadry on Tuesday morning, July 2. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash in Dunadry on Tuesday morning, July 2. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

The female driver of the car was cautioned at the scene for dangerous driving.

Both vehicles were damaged as a result of the collision.

The Loughanmore Road was closed in the direction of Doagh for a period of time but has now re-opened to traffic.

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.