Dunadry: motorcyclist taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision
Police responded to a report of a crash between a car and a motorbike on the Loughanmore Road, Dunadry, at around 8.20am.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the incident.
A police spokesperson confirmed a male motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.
The female driver of the car was cautioned at the scene for dangerous driving.
Both vehicles were damaged as a result of the collision.
The Loughanmore Road was closed in the direction of Doagh for a period of time but has now re-opened to traffic.
