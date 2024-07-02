Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Co Antrim on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a report of a crash between a car and a motorbike on the Loughanmore Road, Dunadry, at around 8.20am.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

A police spokesperson confirmed a male motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash in Dunadry on Tuesday morning, July 2. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

The female driver of the car was cautioned at the scene for dangerous driving.

Both vehicles were damaged as a result of the collision.