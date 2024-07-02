Dunadry road closed following traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 09:01 BST
Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Co Antrim.

The Loughanmore Road, Dunadry has been closed in the direction of Doagh.

Road-users are asked to avoid the area and to seek an alternative route for their journey.

