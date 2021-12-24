Dunloy road crash victim passes away

Police have appealed for witnesses.

In a statement issued on Christmas Eve, police confirmed that a man has sadly passed away following a road traffic collision at Garryduff Road, Dunloy on Thursday evening (December 23).

Sergeant Maguire said: “Police received a report shortly before 10.50pm of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a white Peugoet van.

“Sadly, a 34-year-old man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“The Garryduff Road, which had been closed as officers attended the scene together with colleagues from NIAS and NIFRS, has now reopened.