Eat, Meet and Collaborate event for members of Antrim and Newtownabbey's deaf community

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, has hosted an inclusive community Eat, Meet and Collaborate event which provided a platform for members of the deaf community to come together, share ideas, and discuss important initiatives.

The primary focus of the event, held in the Yarn Suite at Mossley Mill, lwas to engage in constructive conversations about the council's progress on the British Deaf Association's BSL and ISL Charter.

Attendees had the opportunity to exchange thoughts and insights over refreshments and lunch, fostering an environment of collaboration and open dialogue.

One of the highlights of the day was the lively brainstorming session, where participants contributed their ideas for future projects and improvements. The event successfully brought together diverse perspectives, creating a space for meaningful discussions that will undoubtedly contribute to the betterment of the community.

The group discussed the progress of the British Deaf Association's BSL and ISL Charter. Picture: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper said; “It was great to be able to create this space as a platform for meaningful discussions within our community. Your involvement is crucial as we continue to work towards a more inclusive and connected community.”