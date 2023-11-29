Eat, Meet and Collaborate event for members of Antrim and Newtownabbey's deaf community
The primary focus of the event, held in the Yarn Suite at Mossley Mill, lwas to engage in constructive conversations about the council's progress on the British Deaf Association's BSL and ISL Charter.
Attendees had the opportunity to exchange thoughts and insights over refreshments and lunch, fostering an environment of collaboration and open dialogue.
One of the highlights of the day was the lively brainstorming session, where participants contributed their ideas for future projects and improvements. The event successfully brought together diverse perspectives, creating a space for meaningful discussions that will undoubtedly contribute to the betterment of the community.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper said; “It was great to be able to create this space as a platform for meaningful discussions within our community. Your involvement is crucial as we continue to work towards a more inclusive and connected community.”
If you are a member of the deaf community and want to stay informed and participate in future events, register your interest by emailing Ellen Boyd E. [email protected].