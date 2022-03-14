People are advised that there could be long waits if they attend and staff are working very hard to deal with everyone.

In a social media post, the Trust said: “The ED in Craigavon Area Hospital and Daisy Hill are extremely busy.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Please be advised that there will be very long waits if attending.

Emergency Department at Craigavon Area Hospital and Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry are both 'extremely busy'

“Staff as always are doing their very best in difficult circumstances and we urge everyone to choose well if you think you need our services.

“Please remember to Phone First before arriving at our EDs or Minor Injuries Services with urgent but not life threatening symptoms. Tel: 0300 1233111”

-