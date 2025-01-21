Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews have rescued a woman following an arson attack at a residential property in Antrim.

The incident happened at 3:10am on Tuesday morning, January 21, with firefighters from Antrim and Ballymena Fire Stations attending a 'persons reported' call in the Rathglynn area of the town.

“Crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued one female and extinguished the fire,” a NIFRS spokesperson said.

"The scene has now been handed over to the PSNI. Fire crews from Antrim will be in the area today to offer home fire safety advice to residents.”

House in the Rathglynn area of Antrim which was set alight around 3.20am on January 21. A woman in her 70’s rescued from inside the property was taken to hospital for burns to her hands. Photo: Presseye

PSNI Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At around 3:20am, it was reported to police that a property in the area was set alight. It was reported that a woman in her 70s was inside the property at the time. She was taken to hospital for treatment to burns to her hands and smoke inhalation following the incident.

"A woman aged in her 40s was treated for both smoke inhalation and injuries to her hands, as she attempted to free the woman from the property. Another man, also aged in his 40s was also treated for smoke inhalation as he attempted to provide assistance. Colleagues from NIFRS, who were already in attendance, dealt with the fire.

“The property was significantly damaged and at this stage, the incident is being treated as arson with intent.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 120 21/01/25. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”