Antrim: police confirm death of man (80s) after fire at residential property
Police have confirmed a pensioner has died after a fire at a residential property in Antrim on Tuesday (February 11) morning.
The incident in the Oakglen area claimed the life of man, aged in his 80s.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police were notified of the fire at around 4.00am, and attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.
"Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the blaze but, sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Enquiries are ongoing; however at this stage, it is not believed that the death is suspicious.”