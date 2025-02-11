Police have confirmed a pensioner has died after a fire at a residential property in Antrim on Tuesday (February 11) morning.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident in the Oakglen area claimed the life of man, aged in his 80s.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police were notified of the fire at around 4.00am, and attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The blaze happened at the Oakglen area in the early hours of Tuesday (February 11). Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

"Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the blaze but, sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing; however at this stage, it is not believed that the death is suspicious.”