Antrim: police confirm death of man (80s) after fire at residential property

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Feb 2025, 15:01 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 17:17 BST
Police have confirmed a pensioner has died after a fire at a residential property in Antrim on Tuesday (February 11) morning.

The incident in the Oakglen area claimed the life of man, aged in his 80s.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police were notified of the fire at around 4.00am, and attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

The blaze happened at the Oakglen area in the early hours of Tuesday (February 11). Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Pressplaceholder image
The blaze happened at the Oakglen area in the early hours of Tuesday (February 11). Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

"Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the blaze but, sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing; however at this stage, it is not believed that the death is suspicious.”

