Appeal launched to help family who lost belongings and beloved pet dog in Coleraine house fire

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Sep 2024, 11:44 BST
An appeal has been launched to help a local family who lost all their belongings in a house fire.

The GoFundMe appeal was launched by Ellen Devenney-Adams and Lee Adams following a house fire in Coleraine during which Brent and Stephanie McCook’s pet dog Alfie died.

Ellen and Lee posted: “On 25th September a fire broke out in my sister-in-law’s home, causing herself, her husband and three boys to lose all their belongings, they also lost their beloved family pet Alfie.

"With [baby] number 4 on the way, I want to ask the community to help this family in their time of need and take some stress away from them and allow them time to grieve their Alfie and support each other in this hard time.

"We as a family are just so thankful Stephanie, Brent, the boys and baby are okay, but we do not want them to have to worry about money in this tragic time.”

Donations can be made via GoFundMe

