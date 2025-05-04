Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PSNI seek witnesses to Blackwatertown traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th May 2025, 10:09 BST
Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district are appealing for witnesses to a traffic collision that took place on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred on Wednesday, April 30 between 10am – 11am on the Artasooly Road, Blackwatertown.

"Were you travelling along this road? Did you notice a collision between a parked white Vauxhall Insignia and possibly a larger vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.

"If you witnessed this collision or have any dashcam please phone 101 quoting serial 738 03/05/25.”

