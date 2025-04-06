Augher: Man sustains serious head injury in two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Apr 2025, 08:11 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2025, 17:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man is in a serious but stable condition in hospital following a traffic collision in Co Tyrone.

One person has been arrested in connection with the two-vehicle crash, which took place on the Annaghilla Road in Augher shortly after 5am on Sunday morning.

Police, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, attended the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Medical treatment was provided to the passenger of a Seat Leon, a man aged in his 20s, who had sustained a serious head injury as a result of the collision.

A man aged in his 20s sustained a serious head injury as a result of a collision in Augher. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).A man aged in his 20s sustained a serious head injury as a result of a collision in Augher. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
A man aged in his 20s sustained a serious head injury as a result of a collision in Augher. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"He was taken onward to hospital for treatment to his injuries and remains in a serious, but stable condition. The driver of a Transit van, also involved in the collision, was unharmed.

"Following a search of the nearby area, officers located the suspect driver of the Seat Leon on an adjoining road.

"The 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences including; causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to remain where an accident occurred causing injury, and failing to report where an accident occurred causing damage and injury.

"He remains in custody at present as enquiries continue.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Portadown road tragedy: Morgan Henry from Tandragee was 'a great young lad and l...

Police are urging anyone who was travelling in the area to review dashccam footage they may have captured and call officers on 101 with any information. The reference number is 246 06/04/25.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The road, which was closed for a time, has since reopened to all traffic.

Related topics:Seat LeonPoliceNorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice