Augher: road closed and diversions in place following traffic collision
The Annaghilla Road, Augher is currently closed following a traffic collision.
Police are advising motorists travelling from Augher that traffic is being diverted via Aughnacloy, and a diversion point is in place at the Annaloughan Road junction.
