Augher: road closed and diversions in place following traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Apr 2025, 08:11 BST
The Annaghilla Road, Augher is currently closed following a traffic collision.

Police are advising motorists travelling from Augher that traffic is being diverted via Aughnacloy, and a diversion point is in place at the Annaloughan Road junction.

