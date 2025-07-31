Ballycastle: hotel 'fully operational' with firefighters praised for swift response after blaze confined to storage sheds

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jul 2025, 08:17 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 17:15 BST
Ballycastle’s Salthouse Hotel has confirmed it is “fully operational” after an overnight blaze was restricted to storage sheds located above the complex.

And the Dunamallaght Road business has praised emergency services for their response to the incident.

In a statement on Thursday, July 31, the hotel said: “The fire was contained to the sheds and the Salthouse Hotel has not been affected.

"The hotel remains fully operational and all guest services continue as normal. We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response.”

Emergency services have been praised for their swift response to the incident. Image: NIFRSplaceholder image
Emergency services have been praised for their swift response to the incident. Image: NIFRS

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it received a call to a fire at commercial premises shortly after 10pm on Wednesday (July 30).

At the height of the operation, seven appliances and 56 firefighters were in attendance with local residents advised to keep window and doors shut.

However, the response has since been scaled back with an NIFRS spokesperson adding operations were “likely to continue for the duration of the day”.

