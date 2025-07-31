Ballycastle’s Salthouse Hotel has confirmed it is “fully operational” after an overnight blaze was restricted to storage sheds located above the complex.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Dunamallaght Road business has praised emergency services for their response to the incident.

In a statement on Thursday, July 31, the hotel said: “The fire was contained to the sheds and the Salthouse Hotel has not been affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The hotel remains fully operational and all guest services continue as normal. We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response.”

Emergency services have been praised for their swift response to the incident. Image: NIFRS

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it received a call to a fire at commercial premises shortly after 10pm on Wednesday (July 30).

At the height of the operation, seven appliances and 56 firefighters were in attendance with local residents advised to keep window and doors shut.

However, the response has since been scaled back with an NIFRS spokesperson adding operations were “likely to continue for the duration of the day”.