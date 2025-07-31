Residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed as firefighters tackle a blaze at commercial premises in Ballycastle on Thursday (July 31) morning.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded to the incident Dunamallaght Road following an initial call shortly after 10pm on Wednesday (July 30).

Seven fire appliances and 56 firefighters are in attendance from Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Portstewart, Coleraine, Magherafelt and Cushendall, supported by a Command Support Unit and other specialist vehicles.

In a statement, NIFRS added: “Members of the public are asked to please avoid the area help support firefighting operations.

"Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed.”