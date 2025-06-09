Ballymena: MP Jim Allister calls for end to violence which 'only detracts from legitimate protest' of thousands who took to the streets

By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Jun 2025, 23:24 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 09:09 BST

North Antrim MP Jim Allister has said the public disorder which broke out in Ballymena on Monday night “tarnished the cause” that brought so many people onto the streets in protest earlier in the evening.

Images and video footage show damage to property and the PSNI said missiles had been thrown at officers.

Mr Allister described the scenes of disorder as “distressing”.

"Such violence only detracts from the legitimate protest over the serious sexual assault on a young girl and the simmering grievance of unrestrained migration into the town in recent years.

The scene in Ballymena town centre on Monday night. Picture: PacemakerThe scene in Ballymena town centre on Monday night. Picture: Pacemaker
"The apparent racial context to Saturday’s night sexual assault triggered a spill-over of resentment and protest which has been steadily building. On Monday night it manifested itself in huge numbers on the streets - the overwhelming majority of whom were wholly peaceful. The actions of a few tarnished the cause that brought the people onto the streets.

"With Roma, in particular, pouring into the town - often from across the border from the Republic to which they have freedom of movement from the EU, while the UK leaves our border unprotected - the radical demographic change and failure to integrate has stoked dismay and unease,” said the TUV leader.

"Nonetheless, violence is unwarranted and unwanted by the greater number and by the family of the young girl who was assaulted. It must stop.”

On Monday night, a senior PSNI officer appealed to people to “remain calm and act responsibly” after trouble broke out.

An overturned boat and damaged properties in Ballymena. Picture: PacemakerAn overturned boat and damaged properties in Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker
Chief Superintendent Sue Steen said: “We are urging everyone to remain calm and to act responsibly. Violence and disorder will only place people at greater risk.

"Our priority is to keep the community safe, and I would appeal to everyone to work with us to bring calm to the area as quickly as possible.”

Earlier a large protest of thousands of people took to the streets in support of the family of a teenage girl who was sexually assaulted at the weekend.

Numerous local events due to be held on Monday evening were cancelled with members of the public encouraged to attend the gathering.

The scene in Ballymena on Monday night. Picture: PacemakerThe scene in Ballymena on Monday night. Picture: Pacemaker
Protestors began assembling in the early evening, amid a strong police presence.

The protest follows the appearance in court on Monday morning of two 14-year-old boys charged with attempted rape of a teenage girl in Clonavon Terrace on Saturday.

Related topics:Jim AllisterBallymenaPSNI

