The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a vehicle on fire on the M2 near Broughshane on Thursday morning, October 10.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a car on fire at Junction 11, Broughshane Interchange, M2 Motorway. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition and the incident was dealt with by 9:10am.”