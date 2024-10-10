Ballymena NIFRS crews extinguish car on fire near Broughshane

By Helena McManus
Published 10th Oct 2024, 10:16 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 10:29 BST
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a vehicle on fire on the M2 near Broughshane on Thursday morning, October 10.

Two appliances from Ballymena Fire Station attended the incident at 8:30am.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a car on fire at Junction 11, Broughshane Interchange, M2 Motorway. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition and the incident was dealt with by 9:10am.”

