Detectives are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack in Ballymena on Monday evening, January 20.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “Shortly after 11.15pm, it was reported that a brick had been thrown through the window of a property in the Inchcolm Avenue area followed by a petrol bomb.

“Damage was caused to the inside of the apartment, however no one was injured.

“This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and I’m appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist enquiries, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1818 20/01/25.

A petrol bomb attack in Ballymena is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life. Photo: Pacemaker

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 percent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.