Police have released images of two people they wish to speak to: UKM160 (left) and UKF5

Police have released images of two people they would like to speak to in relation to their investigation into disorder and attacks on police officers in the Ballymena area since Monday, June 9.

In a statement on Thursday (July 3), the PSNI said: “We are asking these individuals to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying these individuals should contact us on 101. Please do not comment on this post with information.

"If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, this can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO.”

Police added that a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.