Ballymena: police release images of two people they wish to speak to in connection with investigation into disorder
In a statement on Thursday (July 3), the PSNI said: “We are asking these individuals to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying these individuals should contact us on 101. Please do not comment on this post with information.
"If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, this can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO.”
Police added that a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form.
Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
