Ballymena: PSNI calls for calm as public disorder breaks out after thousands attend protest
It followed a large protest when thousands of people took to the streets in support of the family of a teenage girl who was sexually assaulted at the weekend.
Numerous local events due to be held on Monday evening were cancelled with members of the public encouraged to attend the gathering.
Protestors began assembling in the early evening, amid a strong police presence.
In a statement issued on Monday night, the PSNI confirmed they were dealing with public disorder in Ballymena town centre and appealed to people to act responsibly.
They said a number of missiles have been thrown towards police and damage reported to a number of properties.
Police are advising motorists and pedestrians to avoid the Clonavon Road area until further notice.
A PSNI spokesperson said said: “Officers are in attendance to ensure the safety of everyone involved. They will remain in the area tonight to continue to monitor the situation.”
Chief Superintendent Sue Steen said: “We are urging everyone to remain calm and to act responsibly. Violence and disorder will only place people at greater risk.
"Our priority is to keep the community safe, and I would appeal to everyone to work with us to bring calm to the area as quickly as possible.”
The protest follows the appearance in court on Monday morning of two 14-year-old boys charged with attempted rape of a teenage girl in Clonavon Terrace on Saturday.
