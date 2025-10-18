A woman in her 70s has been arrested after a car crashed into a shop in Co Antrim.

Police have confirmed the woman was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and drink driving.

A customer who was injured after being ‘trapped’ while inside the store at the time of the incident was taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the single vehicle road traffic collision in the Grove Road area of Ballymena.

The Grove Road area of Ballymena. Picture: Google

Emergency services were called to the scene at the Spar store on Friday evening.

Images and video shared on social media appear to show a car crashed into the front of the premises, causing considerable damage.

Sergeant Courtney said: “We received a report at around 7pm on Friday, October 17 of a vehicle crashing into a shop.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"A customer who was trapped in the store as a result of the collision was freed and received medical attention at the scene, before being taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

"There was also significant damage caused to the front of the store, with a window smashed, along with damage inside.

"Officers subsequently arrested a 71-year-old woman on suspicion of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

"Anyone with information can contact us on the 101 number, quoting reference 1322 of 17/10/25.”