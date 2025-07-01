Ballymoney: Emergency services at scene of Main Street fire, public warned to stay away
Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Ballymoney Main Street.
Police, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service crews are in attendance due to a building fire.
Road users are asked to avoid the area and traffic management is currently in place.
A PSNI spokesperson said an update will be provided in due course.
