A fire which broke out at a flat in Ballymoney on Tuesday is understood to have started accidentally.

One person was taken to hospital after being rescued from the Main Street property.

The blaze at the mid-terrace flat was reported shortly before 7am.

Firefighters from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded to the emergency with three fire appliances, two from Ballymoney and one from Coleraine. Aerial support from Northland Fire Station in Derry / Londonderry was also in attendance.

The scene of a fire at Main Street in Ballymoney where one casualty was taken to hospital. Picture: Stephen Hamilton / Presseye

Police, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service crews and the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland were also tasked to the scene.

A NIFRS spokesperson said firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one jet and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"One casualty was rescued from the property and transferred to the care of Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.”

Firefighters left the scene at 9.45am.

Fire investigators pictured at the scene of a fire on the Main Street in Ballymoney where one person was taken to hospital. Picture: Stephen Hamilton / Presseye

The NIFRS later said the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 6.59am.

"NIAS despatched two emergency ambulance crews, two ambulance officers, a rapid response paramedic and the charity air ambulance with HEMS on

board,” a NIAS spokesperson confirmed.

"One person was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast by ambulance.”

Earlier on Tuesday, police urged road users to avoid the Main Street area while emergency services were at the scene.