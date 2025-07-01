Ballymoney: One person taken to Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast after being rescued from fire in Main Street flat
The blaze was reported shortly before 7am on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded to the emergency at a mid-terrace flat at Main Street.
Three fire appliances, two from Ballymoney and one from Coleraine were in attendance at the incident along with aerial support from Northland Fire Station in Derry / Londonderry.
Police, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service crews and the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland were also tasked to the scene.
A NIFRS spokesperson said firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one jet and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
"One casualty was rescued from the property and transferred to the care of Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
"The cause of the fire is under investigation and firefighters left the scene at 9.56am.”
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 6.59am.
"NIAS despatched two emergency ambulance crews, two ambulance officers, a rapid response paramedic and the charity air ambulance with HEMS on
board,” a NIAS spokesperson confirmed.
"One person was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast by ambulance.”
Earlier on Tuesday, police urged road users to avoid the Main Street area while emergency services were at the scene.
