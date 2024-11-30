Police have said two suspicious devices which were thrown at properties in a Co Antrim residential area ‘could have caused injury or even worse’.

Shortly before 2am on Saturday morning, police received reports of two loud explosions in the Carnany Drive area of Ballymoney.

Officers attended and discovered the remnants of two suspicious devices which had been thrown at two properties.

They had exploded causing significant damage.

Police confirmed on Saturday afternoon that the security alert had ended.

Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “This security alert was in a busy residential area and could have caused serious injury or even worse.

"We would like to thank residents for their understanding and patience as we conducted our investigations.

"Our enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 139 of 30/11/24.”