A number of homes have been evacuated in Banbridge as a result of a security alert on Thursday afternoon.

Police are currently at the scene following a report that a device has been left outside a property in the Oak Lodge area.

Cordons are in place and police have asked the public to avoid the area at this time.

A police spokesperson said further updates will be issued in due course.

Police at the scene of a security alert following a report that a device has been left outside a property in the Oak Lodge area of Banbridge on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Press Eye

Alderman Glenn Barr strongly condemned the incident, which he said caused significant disruption and alarm in the local community.

“This act of intimidation is unacceptable and has no place in our community," said Ald Barr. “I commend the quick response of our emergency services and the cooperation of residents. I will be seeking assurances from the PSNI that this matter was handled swiftly and that all necessary measures are being taken to prevent further threats.”

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart described the situation as “deeply concerning for all living in this very settled area”.

"I will countinue to liaise with the police officers as they seek to deal with this quickly and efficiently,” she said, urging anyone with any information to come forward.

Diane Dodds MLA also condemned those responsible for the incident.

"It is disgraceful that such a device would be left and I pay tribute to all those who put their own safety at risk to ensure the public are safe. I hope that it can be resolved quickly.

"Anyone with information about this incident should contact the police to ensure those responsible are brought to justice,” she said.