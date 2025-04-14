Banbridge: PSNI at scene of suspicious object, public asked to stay away

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Apr 2025, 09:10 BST
Police are currently in attendance following a report of a suspicious object in Banbridge.

Motorists are asked to avoid the Lenaderg Road area.

