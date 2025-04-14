Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A viable pipe bomb-type device has been taken away from the scene of a security alert in Banbridge.

Police have confirmed the incident – at Lenaderg Road – has now ended.

Officers were alerted at around 1.20am on Monday with a report of a suspicious object in the area.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “Officers attended the scene along with Ammunition Technical Officers and the object, described as a viable pipe bomb-type device, was removed from the scene and taken away for further forensic examination.

Police at the scene of a security alert at the Lenaderg Road area of Banbridge. Picture: Press Eye

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we appeal to anyone with any information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 48 14/04/25.”

You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/