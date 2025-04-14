Banbridge security alert: viable pipe bomb-type device taken away for examination
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have confirmed the incident – at Lenaderg Road – has now ended.
Officers were alerted at around 1.20am on Monday with a report of a suspicious object in the area.
Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “Officers attended the scene along with Ammunition Technical Officers and the object, described as a viable pipe bomb-type device, was removed from the scene and taken away for further forensic examination.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and we appeal to anyone with any information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 48 14/04/25.”
You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.