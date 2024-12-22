Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency procedures have been put in place at Belfast City Airport following an incident with an Aer Lingus regional flight on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport’s runway has now been closed for the rest of the day.

Flights to arrive at the airport on Sunday evening have either been cancelled or diverted to Belfast International or Dublin. All flights from Belfast City have been cancelled for the rest of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Belfast City Airport said: “At around 4pm today, Sunday, December 22, an Aer Lingus regional flight, operated by Emerald Airlines, had an incident on landing at Belfast City Airport.

Belfast City Airport's runway will be closed for the rest of Sunday after an Aer Lingus plane from Edinburgh suffered an emergency incident while landing during strong winds. Picture: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"This was a positioning fight with no passengers but four crew members onboard.

"The airport’s emergency procedures were enacted.

"The runway is currently closed and will be for the rest of the day. Passengers are asked to contact their airline.”

A spokesperson for Belfast International Airport said: “Following the incident at Belfast City Airport this afternoon we have taken four diverted flights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we already had a heavier schedule than usual, we are now, with these additional flights, close to capacity so we are limited in how many more redirected flights we can take this evening, however we will continue to support where possible.

"Our website will carry the most up to date information for arrivals and departures and if anyone has any queries they should be directed to the airlines.

"Given the circumstances, our teams on the ground are working to help these additional flights as quickly as possible. We would ask for passengers' patience as we support each additional flight."