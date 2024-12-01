Belfast: young woman dead and another in hospital after falling unconscious at nightclub
It happened during the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to the city centre nightclub at around 2.20am following reports that two women had fallen unconscious.
"Sadly upon the arrival of the emergency services, one of the women was found to have passed away,” a police spokesperson confirmed.
The other woman was taken to hospital where she remains undergoing treatment.
“Police enquiries are at a very early stage and anyone who believes they may have information that could assist, can contact police on 101, or submit information online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/” the spokesperson added.
Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, the trade body for hospitality in Northern Ireland, said: “Hospitality Ulster is deeply saddened by the news that one woman has died in a Belfast nightclub last night, with another taken to hospital.
"Nobody should ever go on a night out and not return home.
"As we await more information, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the woman who has died. Our thoughts are also with the woman who remains in hospital.
"Anyone who may be able to assist the police with their investigation should contact them immediately.”
