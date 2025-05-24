A woman has died following a two-vehicle traffic collision in Co Tyrone on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bernadette (Bernie) Cranley who was from Lifford in Co Donegal, was aged 82.

She was the driver of a silver Toyota Vitz which was in collision with a blue Suzuki Vitara on the Mellon Road between Omagh and Newtownstewart near the Ulster American Folk Park at around 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other driver, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to serious injuries.

Bernadette (Bernie) Cranley. Picture: family image

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision, and we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist us.”

Read more:

The number to call is 101, quoting reference 704 24/05/25. Alternatively, you can report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan expressed his deep sadness at the tragic news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am heartbroken to learn that another life has been lost. My thoughts are first and foremost with the family and loved ones of the person who has sadly passed away, as well as with the individual who has been injured in this terrible incident.

"This is a deeply painful time for all involved and my prayers are with the family as they face the unimaginable grief of losing someone so suddenly and so tragically.

"I want to thank the emergency services for their swift response and the care they provided at the scene. As a community, we must now come together to support all those affected in any way we can.”

The Mellon Road was closed for a time following the collision and has since reopened.