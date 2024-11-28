A Bushmills woman who had two cardiac arrests at the scene of a car crash is urging the public to support the Air Ambulance service which saved her life.

One summer morning Rebekah Jones was on her way to work when her car collided with a lorry, just outside Saintfield.

Bushmills woman Rebekah said: “I closed my eyes as the impact happened and I just had this intense feeling of being thrown back.”

Rebekah went into cardiac arrest twice at the scene. She also had spinal injuries, an open fracture in her leg, a shattered kneecap, fractured cheekbone as well as serious concussion.

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) team treated Rebekah at scene and following surgery and a long recovery including physio, she is now back to work and doing very well.

Air Ambulance NI is highlighting the fact that the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) team will be on duty on Christmas Day, and every day of the year.

During the month of December, the medics anticipate being called upon on over 60 occasions and each one of those requires public support. The charity has come up with 12 ways to support them during the 12 days of Christmas.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising said: “Each day our service is called upon for two individuals who are in critical need following a trauma injury or medical emergency. It is there for every one of us and £6,850 per day is required to keep operational.

" When most of us will be off work and enjoying time with family and friends this Christmas, the air ambulance service will continue. We have come up with 12 ways to support this Christmas, and hope you can play your part.

"The options include a simple one-off donation or monthly donation for you or a loved one. Log into MEMBERSHIP – Air Ambulance NI. Alternatively, you could stock up on merchandise items as Christmas stocking fillers https://airambulanceni.org/shop/.

"If you would rather host your own event with family or work colleagues, simple options include a Christmas Jumper Day, or coffee morning. There’s a way for everyone to get involved, check out our festive fundraising ideas here https://airambulanceni.org/festive-fundraising/ and give the gift of life this Christmas.”