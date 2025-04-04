Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard members were tasked to two medical evacuation emergencies in just one 24 hour period.

First, Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked on Thursday (April 3) afternoon to assist with a medical emergency on the pathway to Whitepark Bay.

Team members provided casualty care until the arrival of an ambulance. After assessment by paramedics, the team evacuated the casualty to the waiting ambulance.

Later that day, the teams from Coleraine and Ballycastle were tasked to assist the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to evacuate a casualty who had fallen from a sea wall at Ballykelly Bank sustaining a fractured ankle. The Northern Ireland Fire Service also attended the scene.

Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to assist with a medical emergency on the pathway to Whitepark Bay. CREDIT HM COASTGUARD

After paramedics had stabilised the casualty, the Coastguard teams used their basket stretcher to move the casualty to the ambulance, assisted by firefighters.

The volunteers of HM Coastguard are trained to respond to search, rope rescue, water rescue and mud rescue incidents.