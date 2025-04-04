Busy 24 hours for Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard volunteers who deal with two medical evacuations

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2025, 11:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard members were tasked to two medical evacuation emergencies in just one 24 hour period.

First, Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked on Thursday (April 3) afternoon to assist with a medical emergency on the pathway to Whitepark Bay.

Team members provided casualty care until the arrival of an ambulance. After assessment by paramedics, the team evacuated the casualty to the waiting ambulance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Later that day, the teams from Coleraine and Ballycastle were tasked to assist the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to evacuate a casualty who had fallen from a sea wall at Ballykelly Bank sustaining a fractured ankle. The Northern Ireland Fire Service also attended the scene.

Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to assist with a medical emergency on the pathway to Whitepark Bay. CREDIT HM COASTGUARDColeraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to assist with a medical emergency on the pathway to Whitepark Bay. CREDIT HM COASTGUARD
Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to assist with a medical emergency on the pathway to Whitepark Bay. CREDIT HM COASTGUARD

After paramedics had stabilised the casualty, the Coastguard teams used their basket stretcher to move the casualty to the ambulance, assisted by firefighters.

The volunteers of HM Coastguard are trained to respond to search, rope rescue, water rescue and mud rescue incidents.

Related topics:Coleraine

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice