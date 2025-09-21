A man is described as being in a critical condition in hospital following a traffic collision in Co Antrim.

The single-vehicle crash took place on the Glenravel Road, between Ballymena and Cushendall, on Sunday afternoon.

The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland was tasked to the scene, along with the other emergency services.

The collision was reported shortly after 3.30pm.

The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland attended the scene of the crash near Cargan. Picture: NIFRS

“One man has been taken to hospital, where his condition is described as critical,” a police spokesperson confirmed.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews from Cushendall and Ballymena were among those who attended the incident.

A NIFRS spokesperson paid particular tribute to two off-duty firefighters from Cushendall station and an off-duty doctor who rendered first aid at the scene.

"Due to the nature of the incident, inter agency working with Northern Ireland Ambulance Service , Police Service of Northern Ireland and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland was essential,” the spokesperson added.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash near Cargan. Picture: NIFRS

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with any dashcam or mobile phone footage that may be relevant, to contact them via 101, and quote reference number 929 of 21/09/25.

Tthe Glenravel Road, which was closed in both directions at its junctions with Rockfield Row and Ballyemon Road, has since reopened.