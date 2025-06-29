Carrickfergus PSNI appeal following collision involving cyclist

By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Jun 2025, 11:57 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2025, 11:58 BST
Police in Carrickfergus are appealing for information following a road traffic collision involving a cyclist.

The incident took place at approximately 9am on Saturday, June 21 within the Green Street / Larne Road area.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or those who may have CCTV, dashcam or other relevant footage,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“If you believe you could assist us with our enquiries please contact us on 101 or via our online reporting tool https://www.psni.police.uk/report quoting reference number 453 of 21/06/2025.”

