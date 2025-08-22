A young girl is described as being in a critical condition following a road traffic collision in Co Antrim.

Police are appealing for information following a report of the one-vehicle collision that took place in the Larne Road area of Carrickfergus.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report at around 8.55pm on Thursday, August 21, following a collision involving a young girl and a blue coloured Hyundai car. The girl was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries and her condition is described as critical.

"Our enquiries are continuing, and anyone who may have any information which could assist us, or who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or captured any dash cam footage, is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1707 21/08/25.”