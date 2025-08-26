Castledawson: Five taken to hospital following traffic crash on Glenshane Road
Officers are appealing for information following the two-vehicle crash.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 6.45am, it was reported that a blue Volvo car and a black Volkswagen Passat were involved in the incident.
" One man in his 20s was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are described as serious. Four other males were taken to hospital for their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.
"The Glenshane Road, which was closed following the collision, has now reopened.
"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or dash-cam footage in relation to the collision, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 161 26/08/25.”